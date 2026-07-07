Bangladesh landslides kill eight Rohingya refugees, including five children

DHAKA: Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in eastern Bangladesh in killed at least eight Rohingya refugees, including five children, officials said Tuesday.

Dollar Tripura, a Fire Service and Civil Defense official in Cox’s Bazar district, told The Associated Press that rescuers recovered seven bodies while an eighth body was found by refugees after several hills collapsed from late Sunday to Monday morning.

He said another two children were found with injuries.

Officials said continuous rain and hillside torrents loosened soil on slopes, causing makeshift houses to collapse.