Gunmen kill nine police officers near dam project in Pakistan's Balochistan

QUETTA: Gunmen killed nine police officers, and others are missing, following an attack on a checkpost at a dam project in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Tuesday.

"Nine policemen are dead and many are missing after an attack on a checkpost that was guarding the Mangi Dam project," Abdul Qudoos, a senior district official, told AFP.

A spokesman for the provincial government confirmed the toll, saying senior officers from several police stations were among the dead and blaming the attack on Islamist militants.