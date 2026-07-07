Landslide in China's Gansu province kills five, leaves 12 missing

BEIJING: A landslide at a village in northwestern China killed five people and left 12 missing on Tuesday, state media reported.

Local authorities said the landslide occurred in the Nanhe township of Longnan city in Gansu province shortly before 7 a.m., according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

State broadcaster CCTV said 17 people were rescued, but it did not elaborate on their condition.

While rescue operations were underway, authorities relocated affected residents.

It was unclear what caused the landslide.

(This is a developing story)