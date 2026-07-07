Landslide in China's Gansu province kills five, leaves 12 missing

BEIJING: A landslide in China's northwestern Gansu province killed five people on Tuesday, with rescuers working to locate 12 others still missing, state media reported.

At least 33 people were initially reported missing after the landslide in a village near Gansu's Longnan city, state news agency Xinhua said.

"Rescue teams had located 21 trapped individuals; five of them died despite emergency medical efforts," it added.

Local authorities said the landslide occurred in the Nanhe township of Longnan city in Gansu province shortly before 7 a.m., according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

While rescue operations were underway, authorities relocated affected residents.

It was unclear what caused the landslide.

(This is a developing story)