Reform UK's Nigel Farage says he'll quit as lawmaker and seek re-election to clear name

LONDON: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he'll quit as a lawmaker and seek re-election to clear his name over financial allegations.

Farage said Tuesday he will resign from his seat in Parliament, triggering a special election in which he will run.

He said in a broadcast statement that "I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money."

No independent journalists were invited to film the announcement or ask questions.

Farage is facing a probe by Parliament's standards watchdog over a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift from a Thailand-based cryptocurrency billionaire. Opposition lawmakers are seeking another investigation over donations from George Cottrell, an aristocratic crypto-gambling entrepreneur who served a prison sentence for fraud in the US.

Farage denies wrongdoing. But the scrutiny of his finances has spurred speculation about the future of a politician some considered the favorite to be prime minister after the next national election.