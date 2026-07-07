Thousands without power in US Pacific islands after Super typhoon Bavi

UNITED STATES: Tens of thousands of people were without power Tuesday on Guam and the Northern Marianas after a super typhoon tore through the US Pacific territories, with no casualties reported.

Worst hit was the small island of Rota when it was struck early Monday by Super Typhoon Bavi with winds up to 180 miles (290 kilometres) per hour, bringing down trees and power lines and knocking out water supplies.

"Many homes have suffered severe damage, with countless roofs completely torn off... Across the island, there is no electricity, no running water, and no mobile network service," said local resident Masum Dhali, 24.

"Numerous water pipelines have been broken, and many power poles have fallen, leaving the entire island without essential services," Dhali told AFP via Facebook.