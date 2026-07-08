Danish PM says Greenland is 'not for sale' as Trump joins NATO leaders in Turkey

ANKARA: Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday rejected renewed demands by President Donald Trump that the U.S. should take control of Greenland from NATO ally Denmark, saying that "Greenland is of course not for sale."

"We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenland people right for self-determination," Frederiksen said ahead of a meeting of the leaders of NATO member countries in Turkey. "And we are sovereign states and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty."

Trump reopened old wounds over Greenland on the eve of the meeting by insisting that the United States should control the semiautonomous island. NATO is founded on the principle that its 32 members will defend each others' territory, not threaten to seize it.

Frederiksen said Denmark is "ready to defend every inch of NATO including our own territory" in the event of an attack, and would rely on NATO allies to honor their commitment to defend each other.

NATO chief backs latest US strikes on Iran

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that he believes the United States is fully committed to the military organization, and praised U.S. President Donald Trump for taking forceful action against Iran overnight.

"I think it was absolutely necessary because when you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating a ceasefire, we see what happened yesterday, the ship is being attacked," Rutte said of the series of U.S. strikes on Iran after Tehran struck three merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I think it is totally crucial that the U.S. forcefully react," Rutte said.