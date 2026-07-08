FBI accuses Punjab SHO of plotting $400,000 extortion bid for jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

CHANDIGARH: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has alleged that Punjab Police officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, acting at the behest of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, attempted to extort $400,000 from a family in the United States by threatening to implicate its members in a false murder case in India.

Nagra, who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of Tanda Police Station in Hoshiarpur district, has since been transferred to the police lines pending an inquiry.

Talking to the media in Los Angeles, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli alleged that Gurinderjit Singh was part of an extortion conspiracy linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria criminal syndicate.

"This indictment states that this gang of Bhagwanpuria partnered with corrupt police officials in India to falsely accuse enemies of crimes within India. One of the defendants, Gurinderjit Singh, is a police officer in India charged with attempting to extort victims here in Los Angeles by threatening to file false murder charges against them in India. They extorted a family for $400,000 until the victim actually agreed to pay money. We have charged him and we will extradite him to the US," he said.

According to the seven-count federal indictment titled United States v. Bhagwanpuria, et al., the Bhagwanpuria syndicate cultivated links with corrupt law enforcement officials in India and used them to target perceived rivals and victims through fabricated criminal cases and extortion.

"To expand its power, this group corrupted law enforcement officers in India and partnered with corrupt government officials, including to assist in extortion schemes. It also provided false information to law enforcement officers in India regarding alleged crimes. The Bhagwanpuria group used this false information to target perceived rivals and individuals that members or associates believed were cooperating with law enforcement, often triggering baseless criminal proceedings and extortion plots by corrupt Indian law enforcement officers against perceived rivals," the indictment read.

According to the indictment, in April 2026, Gurlal Singh (22) of Stockton, California, an alleged member of the Bhagwanpuria syndicate and an undocumented immigrant from India, threatened a victim and then provided the victim's name to a corrupt law enforcement officer in Punjab.