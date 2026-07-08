'Nation where bin Laden hid out': US Senator attacks Pakistan over Iran mediation

US Senator Rick Scott has questioned Pakistan's role as a potential mediator in the US-Iran ceasefire process, accusing Islamabad of hypocrisy and citing its record on terrorism and religious persecution.

In a post on X, Scott shared a video of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paying tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during funeral ceremonies in Iran.

The video showed Sharif describing Khamenei as "a great scholar and leader whom millions of Muslims will remember" and saying that "Pakistan and Iran will march together under all circumstances."

Reacting to the video, Scott slammed Pakistan's credentials as a mediator and referred to its past links with terrorism.

"We need to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this. We're talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the prime minister just praised the genocidal mass-murdering tyrant that used to run Iran," he said.