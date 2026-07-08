Russian attacks kill three across Ukraine, striking Kyiv for second consecutive night

KYIV: Three people were killed across Ukraine on Wednesday in overnight Russian drone and missile attacks, including one in Kyiv, where powerful explosions hit for the second night in a row.

Several explosions were heard shortly after midnight in the capital, before authorities issued an air raid alert. It was an unusual sequence of events because warnings typically precede strikes, giving civilians time to find shelter.

In Kharkiv, two people were killed and 20 others were injured in a series of overnight strikes, according to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Ukraine's Air Force says Russia fired 169 long-range strike drones and seven missiles, including five ballistics, at the country last night.

Air defenses shot down or jammed 139 drones, and two anti-radar missiles didn't reach their targets.

All five ballistic missiles and 20 drones struck targets at 15 locations, the Air Force said, underscoring the continued strain on Ukraine's air defenses.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the military carried out a strike on arms industry facilities in Kyiv overnight, hitting a plant that was manufacturing components for Flamingo cruise missiles and a facility assembling mid- and long-range drones.