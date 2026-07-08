US launches new strikes on Iran after three ships attacked in Hormuz; Tehran threatens response

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was "entirely performance-based," warning that Tehran would see benefits only if it showed "good behavior."

But US negotiators were continuing to work "in good faith towards a final deal," the official said.

British maritime security agency UKMTO said an "unknown projectile" hit a tanker overnight, causing a fire, before two more vessels were struck, at least one by a drone.

All three vessels were struck close to Oman, which had proposed a temporary transit corridor hugging its coastline -- an initiative opposed by Iran as it seeks to impose fees on ships using the narrow waterway.

Qatar said one of the vessels was its LNG tanker Al-Rekayyat and blamed Iran, denouncing an "unacceptable" attack on international maritime navigation.

Doha later summoned Iran's deputy ambassador to lodge a complaint, demanding an explanation and urging Tehran to "immediately cease any practices undermining regional security."

"We hold Iran fully legally responsible for this attack and for any resulting damages or repercussions," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X.

Iran voiced "dismay" over Qatar's accusations in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, calling the claims "unacceptable."