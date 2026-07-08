US strikes Iran after Hormuz attacks, Tehran threatens response

WASHINGTON: US forces launched strikes on Iran on Tuesday after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said, sharply escalating a confrontation that has already shaken efforts to end the Middle East war.

US Central Command said the "powerful" strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting the vital waterway and would "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping."

Iranian state media reported numerous explosions around the strait, including six on the island of Qeshm, seven in the city of Sirik and more in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

Iran's foreign ministry accused the United States of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding agreed between the two sides and threatened retaliation.

"Iran is issuing a serious warning about the consequences of America's breach of the treaty, and will take decisive measures to protect its interests and national security," the ministry said in a statement carried by official media.

The strikes came shortly after Washington revoked a temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil, raising pressure on Tehran as it negotiates with the US over a final settlement to the conflict.

The US Treasury Department canceled a license announced in June that had allowed Iran to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21.

"Iran's actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences," a US official told AFP.