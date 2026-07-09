A bitterly divided Iran grapples with Khamenei's legacy as he is laid to rest

CAIRO: He is the grandson of an influential Shiite cleric, born in Qom — the heart of religious studies in Iran — and raised in a traditional family that embraced theocracy. But by his late 20s, he had stopped praying and given up on clerical rule. Now, he can barely discuss politics or religion with his siblings and father.

The tech worker, now in his mid-30s, says Iranian society is deeply divided, even among opponents of the Islamic Republic, and he blames one man — Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The supreme leader who ruled Iran for over three decades will be laid to rest Thursday after being killed at the start of the war.

Processions of his coffin in Tehran and other cities brought out gigantic crowds of supporters in a show of strength by the hard-liners at the core of the Islamic Republic, who lionized him as a defender of clerical rule who had stood up to the West and Israel.

But underneath run deep veins of discontent that have grown over decades of bloody repression, international sanctions and economic mismanagement, and have widened since authorities killed thousands of anti-government protesters in January.

"A gap has opened up in homes across the country that is really remarkable," said the tech worker by phone from Tehran, where he now lives. Like others interviewed by The Associated Press to discuss Khamenei's rule, he spoke on condition of anonymity out of security fears.

The funeral has brought Iran's divide into focus

Khamenei's death, in Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, crowned his legacy in the eyes of Iran's rulers and his supporters, who consider him a martyr. Echoing the slogans of ultra-hardliners who oppose talks with the U.S., some who turned out for the funeral called for U.S. President Donald Trump to be killed in revenge.

"Our goal is to prove to the world that we will not submit to oppression and tyranny, and that we will avenge the blood of our leader," said Hossein Akbari, a 60-year-old mourner in Tehran.

Khamenei took the reins in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the charismatic ideologue who had led the overthrow of the U.S.-allied shah a decade earlier and inspired a mass following.

Under the banner of resisting the West, Khamenei defied sanctions to build up the country's nuclear program, its arsenal of missiles and its network of militant allies across the region.

Within Iran, he entrenched hard-line clerical rule by largely neutralizing the reform movement. He gave the Revolutionary Guard immense military, political and economic power. As younger Iranians sought liberalization, he tried to maintain strict control over people's personal lives and dress codes.