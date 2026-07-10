Canadian of Punjab-origin gets 20 years in US prison for cross-border drug trafficking

CHANDIGARH: A Canadian national of Indian origin from Punjab has been sentenced to 20 years in a US federal prison for leading a criminal organisation that trafficked about 850 kg of methamphetamine and cocaine worth an estimated $15 million to $17 million from the United States into Canada.

According to a release issued by the US Attorney's Office, Guramrit Sidhu (63) of Brampton, Ontario, was sentenced by US District Judge John A Kronstadt on Friday. He has been in federal custody since October 2024.

The statement issued by the US Attorney's Office reads, "From September 13 to October 24, 2022, Sidhu orchestrated eight separate drug loads, totalling approximately 523 kg of methamphetamine and 347 kg of cocaine, all of which were seized by law enforcement. These drug loads had an estimated wholesale value of $15 million to $17 million.’’

"After buying the bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine in the U.S., Sidhu arranged for the narcotics’ transportation into Canada via long-haul semi-trucks for further distribution. He provided telephone numbers and serial numbers on bills of currency for couriers to use as a “token” for identification purposes during the delivery and transportation of the cocaine and methamphetamine,’’ it stated.

The statement noted that Sidhu and his co-conspirators retrieved cocaine and methamphetamine from various locations across Canada for further distribution. He is the eighth defendant to plead guilty in the case. Several other defendants have also pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from 27 to 108 months.