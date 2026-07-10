China achieves first controlled recovery of reusable rocket booster after SpaceX

BEIJING: China on Friday achieved its first controlled recovery of an orbital-class reusable rocket booster after the maiden launch of its Long March-10B carrier rocket, marking a major milestone in the country's reusable space technology.

The achievement comes over a decade after US-based SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, became the first company to successfully recover an orbital-class rocket booster in December 2015.

Friday's mission marked China's first successful controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage and represented a major breakthrough in the country's reusable rocket technology, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage involves safely returning a rocket booster back to Earth for reuse after it delivers its payload.

Last December, two other Chinese reusable rockets attempted SpaceX-style vertical landings using grid fins and landing legs, but both attempts ended in failure, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The Long March-10B carrier rocket was launched from south China's Hainan Province and successfully placed its payload into the designated orbit, Xinhua reported.

After the separation of the rocket's first and second stages, the first-stage booster returned and was successfully captured on a sea-based platform using a net-capture system.

Both the launch and the recovery of the first-stage booster were completed successfully, the report said.