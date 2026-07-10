China's ballistic missile launch was a message for the US

BANGKOK: When China launched a ballistic missile into the South Pacific Ocean on Monday, it was a rare test of a nuclear-capable weapons system that drew international rebuke.

Arriving two years after a similar missile launch in international waters in the Pacific, the test by the People's Liberation Army caught the attention of small island nations whose leaders have increasingly urged bigger countries to stop using the vast oceanic region for power struggles. But Beijing's message was largely for just one country, experts say: the United States.

"The most important message is the PLA is becoming a powerful military with a very strong strategic nuclear capability," said Tong Zhao, a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank.

The test, launched from a nuclear-powered submarine, was a demonstration of the sea-based leg of China's nuclear triad capability, which refers to the ability to have land, sea, and air-based nuclear systems.

Further, it showed that China's military has what is called a second-strike capability, said Dominic Meagher, a research fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy in Australia. That means even if China was attacked first, it still has the ability to strike back, because the ability to fire could be anywhere, in the ocean or on land.

Beijing said the launch was part of annual exercises, suggesting that it may conduct similar launches in the future.

"I would see this as a systematic move, not an isolated event," said K. Tristan Tang, Nonresident Fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research, in emailed comments.

The missile testing comes as China is also racing to build more nuclear-powered submarines. In the past five years, China has been building these types of submarines faster than the U.S., according to a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank.