EU tells Meta to change Facebook, Instagram's 'addictive design'

BRUSSELS: Meta must change Facebook's and Instagram's "addictive design" or face a heavy fine, the EU warned on Friday.

Brussels accused the US tech giant of failing to limit the risks the platforms posed to users, especially children and vulnerable adults, because of features designed to keep them on Facebook and Instagram.

Of particular concern are those like endless scroll, highly personalised feeds and the automatic playback of videos.

"Protecting the physical and mental health of Europeans must be a priority for social media platforms," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

The European Union has in recent months stepped up its efforts to force Big Tech to better protect users online, especially children.

In a preliminary view on Friday, the European Commission said it "considers that Meta needs to implement design changes to both Instagram and Facebook" after concluding the platforms broke EU content rules.

Changes could include "disabling key addictive features such as 'autoplay' and 'infinite scroll' by default, implementing effective 'screen time breaks', and adapting its recommender system to make it less engagement-oriented", it added.

Meta said it disagreed with findings but would continue to "engage constructively" with the EU.

If the regulator's views on Meta are confirmed, the EU can slap a fine of up to six percent of the company's total worldwide annual turnover.

A senior EU official insisted Brussels did not want to punish companies.

"We want to bring about change, and if we can get that change via commitments then we would be most happy," a senior EU official said.