Florida airport renamed 'Trump' in latest push to expand his brand

UNITED STATES: A Florida airport was renamed after Donald Trump on Thursday, accelerating a push by the US president and supporters to plaster his name and image on everything from national landmarks to banknotes.

"This will soon be one of the Greatest and Most Spectacular Airports anywhere in the World!" Trump said in a Truth Social post late Thursday reacting to the change.

The Republican leader's son Eric celebrated by landing in the private family Boeing 757 -- so-called "Trump Force One" -- at what had been known as Palm Beach International Airport for nearly half a century.

"A beautiful day," a grinning Eric Trump said on Fox News at the newly minted President Donald J. Trump International Airport, a short drive from the family's Mar-a-Lago golf resort and compound.

The airport renaming was signed into law by Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

"I don't think there's anybody more synonymous with Palm Beach than Donald Trump and maybe all of Florida," Eric Trump said.

He pointed out that the main road leading out of the airport is already called "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

And now anyone flying into Palm Beach will have a ticket where "you're going to see 'DJT' in perpetuity."

Travelers at the airport Thursday were divided on the name change.

Corporate pilot Chris Bailey welcomed the switch, telling AFP that Trump has "certainly done enough to warrant a name of an airport."

But some were hostile.

"Palm Beach is a better brand. People don't really like Donald Trump," John Manov, a doctor, said. "It seems in poor taste."