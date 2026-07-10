Spain wildfire kills 12 as heatwave fuels deadly blaze in Andalusia

MADRID: A wildfire that ripped through a hamlet in southern Spain killed 12 people, authorities said Friday, as a heatwave stifled swathes of the country.

Some of the dead in Bedar in Almeria province were found in vehicles, the regional government said in a statement, revising an earlier toll of six dead.

Around 150 firefighters backed by five fire trucks battled the blaze which broke out as temperatures neared 40C.

The fire injured at least six people, including a woman who suffered burns and another person with smoke inhalation who were taken to hospital.

Authorities raised the death toll to 12 "after the confirmation of six more deaths in the area of the fire," the regional government of Andalusia said in a statement.

Regional emergency chief Antonio Sanz called the deaths "an unprecedented tragedy", adding in the statement that "the pain is immense".

Witnesses told authorities the blaze may have started after a power line fell, igniting dry vegetation before spreading rapidly through surrounding woodland.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Roads were closed and residents evacuated as the inferno spread, with about 50 people housed in a cultural centre.

Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME), which is deployed in major emergencies, was due to join firefighting efforts in the coming hours.