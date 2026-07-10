Trump agrees to fresh Iran talks, says ceasefire with Tehran is over

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday the United States has agreed to continue negotiations with Iran but reiterated that the ceasefire between the two countries is finished.

"Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said in Ankara earlier this week that the April 8 ceasefire -- which ended weeks of all-out war but has been marred by repeated lower-intensity conflict -- was done, terming Iranian officials "scum" and "sick people."

The US president also said at the time that he would speak to businessman-turned-negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been dealing with the Iranians, but insisted it was up to Tehran to return to the table.

The two sides have exchanged fire on several occasions this week, with Tehran targeting commercial ships, Washington carrying out strikes in response and Iran attacking US assets in Middle Eastern countries with drones and missiles.