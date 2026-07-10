US rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "Iranian state media claims that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is only permitted through routes designated by Iran. TRUTH: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil through the vital international trade corridor."

The fragile US-Iran understanding came under renewed scrutiny after three ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, following Iran’s accusation that the vessels attempted to pass through the waterway without its approval, according to Al Jazeera.

The US responded with strikes on Thursday morning, including attacks on Tehran, while Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at several Gulf nations. Iranian officials on Friday also reported further attacks on the country.