US rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: The US Central Command on Friday rejected Iran’s claim that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is restricted to routes designated solely by Tehran.
CENTCOM said the US had helped facilitate the passage of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil through the key international trade corridor since early May, dismissing Iran’s assertion that it controls movement through the strait.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "Iranian state media claims that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is only permitted through routes designated by Iran. TRUTH: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil through the vital international trade corridor."
The fragile US-Iran understanding came under renewed scrutiny after three ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, following Iran’s accusation that the vessels attempted to pass through the waterway without its approval, according to Al Jazeera.
The US responded with strikes on Thursday morning, including attacks on Tehran, while Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at several Gulf nations. Iranian officials on Friday also reported further attacks on the country.
The escalating tensions have raised concerns for the global economy, which has long relied on the Strait of Hormuz as a crucial energy transit route. The waterway has already faced disruption in recent months amid the conflict involving the US-Israel alliance and Iran, and remains a major source of uncertainty.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had targeted the US Al-Azraq air base in northern Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles, describing it as an “enemy command and control centre in West Asia” in retaliation for what it called a US attack on Tehran.
In a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the missile strikes represented the “second phase” of its response to alleged US aggression.
“At 2:20 pm today, IRGC aerospace fighters destroyed the enemy’s command and control centre in West Asia and the enemy air base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, with 10 ballistic missiles,” the statement said.
(With inputs from ANI)