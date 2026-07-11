15 Indian tourists killed after speedboat capsizes in southern Vietnam

A tourist boat returning from an island trip in southern Vietnam capsized on Saturday, killing 15 Indian visitors, state media reported.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying.

Eyewitnesses said nearby boats rescued passengers from the water before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other agencies joined the operation.

The rescue operation was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported, adding there were big waves in the area.

Nguyen Tien Hai, a provincial official of the ruling Communist Party, said authorities were still confirming the exact number of survivors, according to the state media report.

Hai said initial assessments suggested that the speedboat may have overturned due to heavy winds and high waves.

Twenty-one people were rescued, and all the dead were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the accident, without providing exact details of the incident.