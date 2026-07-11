Two Andhra residents among 15 Indians killed after speedboat capsizes in southern Vietnam

A tourist boat returning from an island trip in southern Vietnam capsized on Saturday, killing 15 Indian visitors, state media reported.
The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying.
According to sources, two Andhra Pradesh residents were among the dead, and three others were hospitalised.
The Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted local police as saying 21 people had been transported to a hospital for emergency treatment, two of whom were in critical condition.
Eyewitnesses said nearby boats rescued passengers from the water before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other agencies joined the operation.
The rescue operation was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported, adding there were big waves in the area. All the dead were recovered, authorities said.
Footage on Vietnamese TV showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys to people in the water. Jet skis ferried survivors back to shore while people on the beach provided first aid to victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tourists were employees of a private mobile phone company taking part in an annual meeting. He wrote on social media that the Indian Embassy personnel were at the scene.
Nguyen Tien Hai, a provincial official of the ruling Communist Party, said authorities were still confirming the exact number of survivors, according to the state media report.
Hai said initial assessments suggested that the speedboat may have overturned due to heavy winds and high waves.
The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the accident, without providing exact details of the incident.
"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Embassy's statement read.
The Embassy also released the names of the 32 Indian tourists onboard the capsized boat.
"We are ascertaining further details of casualties and would update soon," the statement added.
Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand is one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations. Hon May Rut island is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Phu Quoc. They're known for their white-sand beaches and clear waters. Visitors often access the islet by speedboat from the main island.
Phu Quoc has seen a major tourism boom in recent years, with more than 1.8 million foreigners visiting the island last year.
Boating accidents are a regular occurrence in Vietnam, where extreme weather, persistent flooding and inadequate maintenance have led to frequent tragedies.
In July last year, 39 people were killed when a tourist boat ferrying families around northern Vietnam's famed Ha Long Bay capsized after being lashed by a sudden storm.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)