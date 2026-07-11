Two Andhra residents among 15 Indians killed after speedboat capsizes in southern Vietnam

A tourist boat returning from an island trip in southern Vietnam capsized on Saturday, killing 15 Indian visitors, state media reported.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying.

According to sources, two Andhra Pradesh residents were among the dead, and three others were hospitalised.

The Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted local police as saying 21 people had been transported to a hospital for emergency treatment, two of whom were in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said nearby boats rescued passengers from the water before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other agencies joined the operation.

The rescue operation was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported, adding there were big waves in the area. All the dead were recovered, authorities said.

Footage on Vietnamese TV showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys to people in the water. Jet skis ferried survivors back to shore while people on the beach provided first aid to victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tourists were employees of a private mobile phone company taking part in an annual meeting. He wrote on social media that the Indian Embassy personnel were at the scene.