ASEAN ministers push stalled peace plan in talks with Myanmar

BANGKOK: Southeast Asian foreign ministers pressed their Myanmar counterpart for "concrete" progress on a stagnant ASEAN peace plan for the country during a meeting in Bangkok on Sunday, top Thai and Philippine diplomats said.

The meeting between foreign ministers of several members of the 11-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe was the first such gathering since a 2021 military coup in the country.

Myanmar has been diplomatically sidelined within the regional bloc since the country's military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than five years ago, triggering a civil war.

But junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was installed as civilian president in April following highly restricted elections, and neighbouring Thailand has been leading attempts at normalising relations.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told a press briefing on Sunday that his government supported "calibrated engagement" with Myanmar in an effort to implement ASEAN's "five-point consensus" plan aimed at ending the war between the military and a coalition of pro-democracy rebels and ethnic minority armed groups.

But he said it required Myanmar to address the concerns of ASEAN and the international community.

"We have some concrete expectations" with regard to humanitarian assistance, reduction of violence, especially against civilians, and promoting inclusive political dialogue, Sihasak told reporters.

He also urged "further release of political prisoners and further positive development" with regard to 81-year-old Suu Kyi, who remains detained after she was moved from prison to house arrest.

"We want to see progress, step by step," Sihasak said.