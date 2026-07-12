Iran newspaper lists Trump, European leaders as revenge targets

A conservative newspaper in Iran known for its provocative tone has published a list of people to be targeted as revenge for the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, including the leaders of the US, Israel and European countries.

US-Israeli strikes killed the late ayatollah on February 28, the first day of the Middle East war, and his son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed revenge.

"Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," Mojtaba said on Saturday in his first message since his father's funeral this week.

"These criminals, whose names appear on a list, will take to their graves the wish of a peaceful death in their beds."

The Hamshahri newspaper, which is published by authorities in the Iranian capital, released an infographic online late Saturday featuring photos of 13 foreign leaders alongside Mojtaba's statement.

The supreme leader in his message said Iran had compiled a list of individuals to be targeted, but did not offer names, and there was no suggestion the newspaper's list was officially endorsed.