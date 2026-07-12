Slow restoration of Cuba power grid after latest blackout

HAVANA: Cuba worked to revive its electrical grid Saturday after a second nationwide blackout in less than a week, with repairs hampered by a fuel shortage caused by a US blockade, authorities said.

The Caribbean island is reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades -- one made worse by the fuel blockade imposed by US President Donald Trump in January as part of a pressure campaign aimed at ending six decades of communist rule.

About 12 percent of households in Havana, a city of 1.7 million, had power as of Saturday night, up from seven percent at midday, according to the state UNE electricity utility.

"Restoration is proceeding gradually, as conditions allow," it said on X.

It was the fourth nationwide blackout in less than six months and the ninth since late 2024 for the island nation which has a population of 9.6 million.

The grid failed Friday afternoon, two days after authorities reconnected the system following a nationwide outage on Monday.