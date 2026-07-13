10 killed, including two children, in multi-vehicle crash involving Cargo truck in Mexico

MEXICO: At least 10 people died Sunday in the Mexican state of Jalisco, including two children, after a cargo truck crashed into multiple vehicles responding to an earlier accident.

The crash took place near the town of Hostotipaquillo, on the border of Jalisco and the western state of Nayarit, authorities said.

As a road crew was responding to an earlier crash involving two trucks, the third truck plowed into the stationary vehicles causing "an accident of greater magnitude," the Nayarit Civil Protection agency said.