27 killed, dozens injured in fire at Bangkok pub

BANGKOK: A huge fire engulfed a pub in Bangkok early Monday morning, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens before firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Footage shared online by first responders shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital. People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky. Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 people died. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anutin said a musician who was performing at the pub told him that he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Many of victims were found at the restrooms at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt said 63 people were taken to the hospital, 22 of them in critical conditions. He said authorities are working on identifying victims as many did not carry an ID or were unconscious.