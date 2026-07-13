UK unveils plan to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards

The UK government announced plans on Monday to ban Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a threat to national security, alongside an Iran-linked group accused of a series of attacks against the Jewish community.

"Anyone found supporting or assisting these groups will now face up to 14 years in prison," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said of a proposed law to be presented to parliament this week.

The banned groups would also include proxies and volunteers of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, and the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), an Iran-linked group which has claimed attacks on Jewish properties in London.

The new legislation gives the British government "proscription-like" powers to designate foreign state proxies deemed a threat to Britain's national security.

"The move will step up the government's ability to counter state threats linked to foreign powers including espionage, foreign interference in our democracy, sabotage and physical attacks," the Home Office said in a statement.