Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon embarks on 8-month mission to International Space Station

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and two Russian cosmonauts lifted off aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from Kazakhstan on Tuesday for an eight-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Roscosmos spacecraft carrying Menon and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 8:17pm IST.

After a two-orbit, three-hour journey, the spacecraft is scheduled to dock automatically with the ISS's Prichal module at 11:56pm IST.

The mission marks the first spaceflight for Indian-origin Menon and the second for both Russian cosmonauts, according to NASA. Menon's family, including his wife, astronaut Anna Wilhelm, and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, were at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the launch.

Once aboard the ISS, the trio will join NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikaev and Andrey Fedyaev.

Menon, Dubrov and Kikina are expected to spend about eight months aboard the station before returning to Earth in April 2027.

According to NASA, Menon will "conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth."

Earlier, Yelena Remizova, head of Russia's agency for international humanitarian cooperation Rossotrudnichestvo, told the state-run TASS news agency that the spacecraft would carry drawings made by Indian schoolchildren.

"These are the works of the winners of the 'First Forever' competition, dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the flight of the first Earth astronaut, Yury Gagarin, and cooperation between Russia and India in the field of space exploration," she said.