Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: security committee chief

TEHRAN: Iran's parliament has begun work on a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway.

"Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.

"We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz," he added. "This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming."

US-Iran fighting reignited last week over disagreements on how the vital strait would be managed, throwing into question a framework deal signed last month seeking to end the Middle East war.