'Mojtaba Khamenei is 90% gone': Trump makes big claim as US-Iran conflict spirals out of control

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s senior military leadership has been wiped out, alleging that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “90% gone” as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump said recent joint US-Israeli military operations had destroyed Iran’s military capabilities.

“They have no navy. They have no air force. It’s all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders have all been killed,” he said.

Trump also asserted that Iran’s top strategic commanders had been killed in the strikes.

“Their best leaders have been killed. They’re gone. Khamenei is gone,” he said, referring to Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed during the initial wave of US-Israeli airstrikes in late February.

The US President further claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei, widely seen as his father’s likely successor, had also been severely wounded.

“Mojtaba Khamenei is 90% gone,” Trump said, without providing further details or evidence.

The remarks came after the US and Iran exchanged fresh missile strikes over the weekend, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Trump also announced that the US would reimpose what he described as an "Iranian blockade" in the Strait of Hormuz and require commercial vessels using the strategic waterway to pay for US protection.