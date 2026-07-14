Russian army executed hundreds of Ukrainian POWs since 2022, Kyiv says

KYIV: In the last message Lyudmyla Dubnytska received from her husband, he told her he was likely about to be captured by Russian forces. Two days later, she recognised his body in a video on social media of a group of killed Ukrainian troops.

Her partner, Andriy Dubnytsky, is among hundreds of prisoners of war that Kyiv says Russia's army has executed since invading in 2022.

The exact number is unknown -- varying according to different Ukrainian and international sources -- but Kyiv alleges the executions reveal a deliberate policy by Moscow.

Dubnytsky was 25 when he was killed in February 2024 as Ukrainian troops retreated from Avdiivka, an epicentre of fighting in eastern Ukraine, captured by Russia.

Wounded during an attempt to withdraw, the soldier from the 110th brigade stayed at his position with five comrades, four of whom were also injured. Despite the dire situation, they were hoping to be evacuated.

When he called his wife on February 15, "he was extremely nervous and was crying," Dubnytska, 27, told AFP.

To keep their spirits up, the couple vowed to have a son when reunited, a sibling for their young daughter.

Several hours later, he sent her a message saying they would probably be captured. Then, he stopped answering.

A video released by Ukrainian media reveals what likely happened next: fellow fighter Ivan Zhytnyk was video-calling a relative when a Russian soldier ordered him to lay down his arms.

Two days later, Lyudmyla saw a video on Russian social media of five bodies lying in a frozen puddle, stained red by blood.

She recognised the tattoo of a cross on one of the men's hands: her husband.