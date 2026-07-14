Trump administration's subpoenas to NYT reporters seen as 'unprecedented' threat to press freedom

Some of the subpoenas were delivered to reporters at home

Some of the subpoenas were delivered to reporters at their homes, the Times said. Sought by Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, they seek to force the reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan this week.

The new jet in question, a present from Qatar that Trump's administration spent $400 million to retrofit and upgrade, entered service last week. But the Republican president used an older model Air Force One jet to leave a NATO summit in Turkey.

The Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that the switch had come at the urging of the Secret Service and that the newer plane lacked some of the advanced security features of the older aircraft, including antimissile capabilities. On social media, Trump denied security concerns.

The subpoenas were issued after FBI Director Kash Patel and other Justice Department officials met at the White House on Friday to talk about the matter, according to a person familiar with the discussions who was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Times said the meeting lasted around eight hours.

The fact that the operation was conducted from the White House itself was particularly egregious to analysts like Sesno, who called the coordination "unprecedented."

"This graphically illustrates the pressure and influence the White House and president have brought to bear on law enforcement that is supposed to be independent and driven by facts, not politics," he said.

The Justice Department has justified the subpoenas by saying that "to be clear, reporters are not the targets, those leaking classified information are."

"We value and appreciate the important role that the press plays in this country," the department said in a weekend statement. "But DOJ also plays an important role to make sure that the people entrusted with our nation's secrets do what they're supposed to do with that information, which means not sharing classified information."

The National Press Club called on the Justice Department to immediately withdraw the subpoenas.

"Every American should understand what is at stake," Mark Schoeff Jr., the club's president, said in a statement. "When federal agents arrive at the homes of journalists with subpoenas, it is not ordinary law enforcement. It is an extraordinary assault on the freedom of the press that strikes at the heart of the First Amendment."

Also expressing solidarity with the Times journalists was the White House Correspondents' Association — which, in less than two weeks, holds its rescheduled dinner, with Trump planning to attend the event that celebrates the First Amendment. The first dinner was scuttled when a shooter opened fire in what prosecutors say was an attempt to kill the president.

"The White House Correspondents' Association stands with the New York Times reporters who were targeted for doing their jobs to uphold the public's right to know how its government operates," said a statement from the group's president, Weijia Jiang. "The WHCA condemns any act of intimidation against journalists, including attempts to pressure them into revealing sources."