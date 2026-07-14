US launches new Iran strikes, reimposes naval blockade amid widening conflict

TEHRAN: US forces carried out strikes against Iran for a fourth day in a row on Tuesday and reimposed a naval blockade to prevent ships from sailing to or from the country's ports.

The military action came after US President Donald Trump backed down on his threat to tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf countries had agreed to make major investments in the United States.

US Central Command said the latest strikes were aimed at "degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping" in the strait, where Tehran has repeatedly carried out attacks on civilian vessels.

The renewed naval blockade came into force at 2000 GMT -- an hour after the US strikes began -- with a senior Iranian official saying the move effectively wrecked a deal struck with Washington to pause the conflict to allow peace talks to take place.

Iran had earlier Tuesday said a previous round of US strikes targeted its Gulf island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas that has been largely blocked by Tehran since the start of the war.

Local authorities also said the US struck "four points" in Bushehr -- which hosts Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant -- as well as an Iranian border area near Iraq and Kuwait.

Iran in turn hit two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, killing two crew members, according to the International Maritime Organization.

A Norwegian tanker was also hit by an explosion caused by an unidentified device off the Omani coast early Tuesday, the crisis response company MTI Network said.

And Kuwait said one of its naval vessels was struck during an Iranian missile and drone barrage, wounding four crew members.