Yemen at risk of getting dragged back into war as Saudis and Houthis exchange airstrikes

CAIRO: A truce that ended nearly a decade of war in Yemen has mostly held since 2022. It is being severely tested four years later, as tensions tied to the war in Iran risk spilling over.

The civil war in Yemen that began in 2014 eventually pitted Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition supporting the country's government.

While the Iran war that began on Feb. 28 reignited all sorts of regional rivalries, the peace between the Houthis and Saudis had mostly prevailed -- until Monday.

That's when Houthis launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport in response to airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport earlier in the day that they blamed on Saudi Arabia.

No casualties were reported, but it was the most significant confrontation between these enemies in years, raising fears that they could be moving closer to another war.

Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, is still recovering from the civil war that plunged parts of the nation into famine.

Here's a closer look at the renewed tensions: