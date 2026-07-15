Australia to enact new AI laws, regulate data centres, energy use and copyright protection

SYDNEY: Australia will enact laws to regulate how artificial intelligence data centres use power and water, and to protect creative copyright, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

In a landmark speech setting out his government's policies, Albanese sought to allay public concern over AI, saying it could be adopted in a way that enhanced the national interest.

The centre-left leader said he would meet Australia's state and territory leaders next month to discuss the proposed new laws, which would be introduced next year to build trust in AI and protect national security.

Australia had led other countries in imposing limits on social media use for children, but the challenge to shape AI in Australia's interest was greater and demanded action now, he said.

"If we hang back and stand still this will just run right over the top of us," he said in the speech at the University of Sydney.

"Our great country can be much more than a data warehouse for AI products made overseas."

Albanese's announcement comes after it emerged this week that US startup Anthropic has lobbied Australian officials to change copyright laws to assist the training of AI models.

Musicians, writers and publishers have urged the government to resist such pressure and protect their work.

Australian creative content was not "up for grabs", Albanese said.

"No company should use Australian books, music, art or news to build or train AI without the artist's control... anything less is theft," he said.