Blanche faces US Senate heat over Trump fund and tax deal, Epstein files at DOJ confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confronted skeptical questioning at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday about the creation of a fund to compensate allies of President Donald Trump and a tax immunity deal for the president as he aimed to lock down the Republican support needed to advance his nomination.

Blanche insisted the $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," which was scrapped after fierce bipartisan backlash, was "not moving forward." But lawmakers, including Republican Sen. John Cornyn, raised concerns the Trump administration has yet to commit in writing that the fund is dead and it could therefore conceivably be resurrected.

"Just to be clear, the president of the United States, who's a plaintiff in this lawsuit, has not agreed in writing to delete the 'Anti-Weaponization Fund' and there's no guarantee that he won't raise it in the future?" Cornyn asked. Blanche replied that Trump has no power over the fund, which was to have been administered by the Justice Department but never launched.

Cornyn's questions were closely watched given that Blanche requires the support of all Republicans on the Judiciary Committee and the Texas senator has yet to commit to back him.

The hearing arrived at a tumultuous time for the Justice Department, with mass firings and resignations hollowing out the workforce and Democrats and other critics raising alarms that Blanche is still functioning as the president's personal lawyer.

He has led the department on an interim basis since April, functioning as the public face of the maligned and later-withdrawn fund and accelerating investigations into perceived Trump adversaries

Those actions, along with the flawed release of files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation, received fresh scrutiny Wednesday as Blanche testified for the opportunity to serve out the duration of Trump's term.

"You're in charge of a Department of Justice I don't recognize, prosecuting the president's political enemies, firing rank-and-file prosecutors and FBI agents," Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware told Blanche. "These are some actions that in your previous confirmation hearing before us, you said you would not take."

Blanche insisted he has presided over a course correction at the department following investigations into Trump during the Biden administration.

"In recent years, we watched the Justice Department turned against many of you and a former president, and it damaged the public's faith in justice," Blanche argued. "We are fixing that."