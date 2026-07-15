Death toll from Bangkok pub fire rises to 32 as two more die in hospital

An investigation into the cause of the fire and whether the bar was following safety regulations is ongoing. Most of the people who were killed were found trapped in windowless bathrooms where they may have sought to escape the flames, police said.

Survivors and relatives of the deceased visited a police station near the scene on Wednesday to seek compensation, gather belongings and share statements about the blaze.

Former patrons of the bar and other mourners visited the site Tuesday, adding to the growing pile of flowers leaning on the guardrails cordoning off the location of the blaze.

Handwritten messages in Thai and other languages, including Korean, were left alongside white flowers, expressing condolences to the victims.