France set to adopt assisted dying law in final vote

PARIS: France was on Wednesday set to move closer to joining the ranks of countries that guarantee the right to assisted dying, after the long journey to adoption of a controversial bill championed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The lower house of the French parliament is expected to vote to adopt the law at the end of the day on Wednesday, despite critics still urging a fight to keep it off the books.

But the adoption will not mark the end of its legislative and judicial path, with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu asking France's Constitutional Council, the highest constitutional authority, to examine the legislation after it is passed.

The path to the final vote was "a marathon with hurdles", the bill's author Olivier Falorni, a former lawmaker-turned-mayor, told AFP.

The vote, which Falorni will attend, is "the culmination of a struggle" after "14 years of parliamentary battles on this issue", he said.

The law easily passed the National Assembly but was rejected by the Senate upper chamber, with the government permitting the lower house to have the final say without the Senate's assent, as allowed by the constitution.

Lecornu's office said that the Constitutional Council had been called in after the lack of debate in the right-wing dominated Senate meant the text fell short of a draft "meeting both the aspirations of its proponents and the concerns of those worried about its implementation".

The Council, whose rulings are binding, can in extreme cases declare an entire piece of legislation invalid or can express reservations about certain sections.

Right-wing heavyweights from the traditional right Republicans party (LR) that dominates the Senate, such as Senate speaker Gerard Larcher and former interior minister Bruno Retailleau, have staunchly opposed the legislation.