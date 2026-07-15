More than 30 people killed in US airstrikes targeting Iran: Spokesperson

US airstrikes targeting Iran have killed more than 30 people in "recent days," an Iranian government spokesperson said Wednesday.

The comment from Fatemeh Mohajerani came as a Health Ministry spokesperson said more than 260 people had been wounded in overnight strikes in Iran.

It wasn't immediately clear what time period Mohajerani was referring to.

The United States launched another round of airstrikes on Wednesday after reimposing the blockade, hitting dozens of targets during a seven-hour operation.

Early Wednesday, missile alert warnings were issued in Bahrain and Kuwait as both countries faced incoming Iranian missile fire. The repeated attacks, which have become a daily occurrence, have further undermined the already fragile ceasefire.

In a statement, US Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of Central Command, said Iran had fired dozens of missiles and drones at neighboring Gulf Arab nations.

“US forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives,” Cooper said.

The US has at least 19 warships deployed in the Arabian Sea, including two aircraft carriers and an amphibious assault ship carrying more than 1,000 Marines.

Central Command also said in a social media post that "hundreds of military aircraft" are operating across the Middle East.

When the United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively closed the passage by attacking and threatening commercial vessels. The disruption drove up global prices for oil, fertilizer and other goods.

In recent weeks, Iran has also targeted ships transiting a route near Oman that is overseen by the US military and lies outside Tehran's control, contributing to the latest escalation. Washington has threatened to reopen the strait by force, though experts say such an operation would require a significantly larger naval presence, if not tens of thousands of ground troops.