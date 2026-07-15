Nepal jails ex-ministers over Bhutan refugee scam

NEPAL: Nepal jailed two former ministers and more than a dozen other people for scamming citizens with the false promise of resettling them abroad as refugees, a court official said Wednesday.

More than 100,000 ethnic Nepalis fled Bhutan in the early 1990s following a shift in nationality laws, and many found new homes in the United States, Europe and elsewhere via a third-country resettlement programme.

The racket, involving senior officials, preyed on Nepalis who missed out on the scheme after it ended in 2018, promising to pass them off as refugees to qualify for resettlement in exchange for large sums of money.

Former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi was jailed for four years and fined 40,000 rupees ($260) on Tuesday, according to the Kathmandu district court's information officer Shiva Khatiwada.

Former interior minister Bal Krishna Khand was sentenced to two years' imprisonment and fined 20,000 rupees.