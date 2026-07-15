New Zealand reports first H5 bird flu case, urges public to stay vigilant

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has detected the first case of H5 bird flu, after a migratory seabird was found on a beach in Wellington, officials said Wednesday.

H5 bird flu has caused severe disease and high death rates in poultry and wild birds worldwide.

"New Zealanders are being asked to be alert after a single ocean-going seabird, a brown skua, returned a confirmed positive test for H5 bird flu today after it was found on Petone beach in Wellington," said Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.