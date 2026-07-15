One dead, two missing from pontoon boat near Alcatraz Island off San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO: One person died, two people were missing and 16 others from a pontoon boat were rescued Tuesday afternoon from the waters off San Francisco, authorities said.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen reported the toll and said crews that arrived on the scene near Alcatraz Island found a three-deck pontoon vessel that was carrying 19 people.

"It was a vessel that was capsized and mostly under the water," Crispen said.

The boating mishap was initially reported as a fire, "but we now don't have any evidence of that," Crispen said.

Some of the people were injured from falling into the water, but there were no reports of burns, Crispen said. The person who died was plucked from the water along with the 16 but died later.

Crews continued to search the water for the missing with divers, helicopters and 11 vessels, he added: "Right now we are in full rescue mode."