'Put your vote in the bin': UK PM Starmer's parting shot at Nigel Farage ahead of snap polls

LONDON: Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Wednesday told voters to put their "vote in the bin" in snap elections that will see hard-right leader Nigel Farage run against joke candidate Count Binface.

Farage, who heads the anti-immigrant Reform UK party, stood down as an MP earlier this month, but vowed to run again in a high-stakes gamble aimed at shoring up support amid scrutiny over his finances.

His most high-profile rival in the August 13 snap vote is Binface -- the so-called "intergalactic space warrior" and alter ego of a stand-up comedian who wears a huge rubbish bin over his head, along with armour and a grey cape.

None of the other UK mainstream parties are fielding candidates, having denounced the by-election in the eastern coastal town of Clacton as a stunt.

"My advice to everyone is put your vote in the bin," Starmer told MPs at his final prime minister's questions in parliament, when the outgoing Labour leader was asked whether Farage and Binface should hold a televised debate.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey also chimed in with a swipe at Farage: "I cannot back joke figures with ridiculous policies, which is why I'm supporting Count Binface."

Starmer is set to be replaced in Downing Street by former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham on Monday.