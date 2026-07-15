UK unveils plans for voluntary overnight social media curfew for older teens

LONDON: The British government announced plans on Wednesday for 16 and 17-year-olds to face a voluntary overnight social media curfew, its latest attempt to reduce online harm for children.

It said that features that can keep users scrolling for longer, such as videos that automatically play one after another, will also be switched off by default for older teenagers.

Critics questioned the effectiveness of the measures given that the teenagers will be able to switch off these default settings.

The planned restrictions come a month after the government unveiled a social media ban for under-16s, which is expected to cover platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, but not messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal, from next spring.

The measures, which are one of the final acts of the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will have to be legislated upon. It is widely believed that his expected successor Andy Burnham will follow through with the plans.

Kanishka Narayan, the U.K.'s online safety minister, downplayed talk that teenagers would just turn off optional social media curfews, saying it is a "disservice" to them to suggest they would.