Pakistan: Security forces foil suicide attack, kill four terrorists

Security forces on Thursday reportedly foiled an attempted suicide attack in Pakistan thereby killing four terrorists.

The terrorists tried to attack the security forces’ post in the Kari Kot area of Lower South Waziristan’s Wana using an explosives-laden vehicle. The attempt was however foiled by security forces as the threat was detected. The suicide attacker was killed along with three other terrorists, the Dawn reported.

Three policemen killed in terrorist attack

Three policemen were killed and 34 injured after terrorists attacked a police convoy and a police station in separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, PTI quoting officials said.

Terrorists attacked a police convoy in Lower Dir district with hand grenades and automatic weapons on Wednesday, killing three police personnel and injuring 19.

Police said the attack occurred near Ladam Top at Haider when the convoy was passing through the area.

The assailants first hurled hand grenades and then opened heavy fire on the convoy.

During the assault, the attackers also set two police vehicles ablaze.

The injured personnel were shifted to hospitals, where they were receiving medical treatment.

Police said further details would be shared once the situation became clearer.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers, PTI added.