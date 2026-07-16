Trump administration revives rule that could deny green cards to US immigrants using public benefits

MIAMI: The Trump administration is reviving a rule that could deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits that could include food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers and others.

The policy, known as "public charge," appeared on Thursday in the Federal Register. It will be formally published on July 20 and take effect Sept. 18. Under the policy, applicants for green cards have to show they wouldn't be burdens to the country or "public charges."

The policy was first implemented in February 2020 as one of President Donald Trump's moves to limit legal immigration during his first administration, but it was reversed after Democratic President Joe Biden came to power.

Its return comes when the Republican administration is implementing a hard-line policy to curb both illegal and legal immigration, and when the cost of healthcare and food is rising.

The federal government "is reaffirming the requirement of self-reliance, protecting public resources and ending policies that encouraged dependency on the backs of hard-working American taxpayers," US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a post published on its X account.

"Under President Trump, USCIS is restoring the basic principle that immigrants must be able to support themselves," the post said.

While the administration's crackdown on immigration has an increased focus on deportations and immigration enforcement in cities across the country and at borders and entry points, it has also taken actions that target legal immigrants and mixed-status families, in which the parents are foreign nationals with US-born children.