Andy Burnham is the Labour leader – third time lucky for UK’s prime minister‑in‑waiting

Andy Burnham has won on his third attempt to be Labour’s leader. In a wide-ranging speech to Labour MPs at a special conference in London, a jubilant Burnham pledged to “bring back hope” and promised to be a leader for all nations of the UK.

But it has taken him well over a decade to get here. In 2010, as a rising star associated with the Blairite wing, he made his first bid for the leadership. In truth, back then he had little prospect of success: he was merely placing a marker.

Five years later, he stood again but could do little to derail the Jeremy Corbyn bandwagon. Yet fast-forward 11 years and his ascent seemed unstoppable. Next week, he will become the UK’s 59th prime minister.

To understand why and how this happened, the circumstances that created this opportunity for Burnham are key. In 2024 Labour returned to power with a thumping majority, but with little more than a third of the total vote. Within months the new government was lurching from crisis to crisis; its standing in the polls collapsed and Keir Starmer became the most unpopular prime minister since modern records began.

At the same time, the party faced powerful challenges from opposite ends of the political spectrum – the radical-right Reform UK and the left-wing Greens. Labour’s electorate was visibly disintegrating, its plight made stark by the disastrous local and devolved parliamentary elections of May 2026 when it shed huge numbers of local councillors and lost Wales for the first time in over a century. The message for the parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) was stark: virtually all of them were at risk of losing their seats.

In these circumstances speculation around a challenge to Starmer mounted. But why should a man twice rejected by the party so rapidly emerge as the sole contender for the crown? The key (though not sole) factors are Labour’s system for electing its leader, the balance of internal party alignments, the structure of competition and the personal factor.

In terms of the election procedures, in 2010 Labour’s leader was selected by an electoral college divided into three sections: MPs, party members and trade union political levy-payers.

This was replaced in 2013 by direct membership voting, with three categories of members – ordinary members, affiliated (trade union) members and registered supporters. (This is discussed in detail in my book, Order and Rebellion: Labour’s Managerial Politics from Miliband to Starmer, co-authored with Emmanuelle Avril). This was the system in 2015 when Corbyn swept the board across all three categories.

But by 2026 there had been two significant changes. First, the class of registered supporters had been abolished. Second, the nominations threshold for leadership contenders had been raised from 12.5% to 20% of the PLP. It is unlikely the former had much effect but the latter certainly did, by effectively blocking anyone from the hard left from entering. This benefited the soft left, where Burnham positions himself.