British military reports an attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz close to Oman

DUBAI: A tanker came under attack while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, taking the route closest to Oman, the British military said Friday.

The report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre described the strike as happening early Friday and involving a projectile hitting the vessel.

The UKMTO said the ship sustained minor damage to its port side.

“All crew are safe and accounted for, no environmental impact has been reported and the vessel is continuing to its next port of call,” the UKMTO said.

Iran has been attacking tankers travelling on the route near Oman but did not immediately acknowledge any attack.

The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated after a month-old ceasefire collapsed, leading to days of back-and-forth attacks. Since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, Tehran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, a move that sent global oil prices soaring and gave Iran leverage in negotiations.

In response, the US has expanded its airstrike campaign, targeting bridges, ports and other critical infrastructure in Iran, while also reimposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports to curb crude oil exports. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks on US-allied countries, including Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, and has also targeted commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalating conflict has significantly disrupted shipping through the vital waterway, through which around one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas trade normally passes, heightening concerns over global energy supplies, maritime security and regional stability.